Cypress Capital Management Increases Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder Horizon Investments Decreased Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 408.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 388,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 483,411 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22 million, up from 94,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 29.15M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 65.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 42,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.60M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,679 shares to 3,365 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.