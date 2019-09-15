Cypress Capital Management Increased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut by $4.23 Million Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 63,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 37,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 28,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 208,208 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.59 million, down from 236,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 2,288 shares to 47,533 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T S&P500 Eql Wgt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

