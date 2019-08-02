Cypress Capital Management Increased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Anadarko Pete (Call) (APC) Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 3.06M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (APC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 57,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 485,255 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap invested in 50,094 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,439 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 362,457 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Intersect Cap Limited Co accumulated 1.73% or 75,931 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 11.07M shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Field And Main National Bank reported 20,775 shares. Mcrae Capital Management reported 4,000 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 3.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 164,100 shares. Rockland Company invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clear Harbor Asset Management accumulated 7,826 shares. Moreover, Btc Mgmt Inc has 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,020 shares. St Johns Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,533 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,810 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).