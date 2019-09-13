Cypress Capital Management Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $625,320; Pimco Income Opportunity Fund Has 1.2 Sentiment

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 12 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 10 sold and reduced their stakes in Pimco Income Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.47 million shares, down from 1.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco Income Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 11,580 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 395,873 shares with $21.67 million value, up from 384,293 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $212.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 3.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.29% above currents $50.14 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $436.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 54,339 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund for 71,623 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owns 20,785 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 25,976 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 525 shares.