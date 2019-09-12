Cypress Capital Management Holds Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Raised Its Position by $1.44 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 331.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 53,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, up from 16,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 420,816 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 17,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 52,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 35,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 589,153 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 5,339 shares to 4,045 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 51,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,865 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. On Monday, August 12 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

