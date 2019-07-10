Cypress Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $2.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dodge & Cox Holding in At&T (T) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.51M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91 million, down from 20.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 17,759 shares to 13.25M shares, valued at $2.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 556.65M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 100,190 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Llc. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 1.56% or 452,566 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 1.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 243,571 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Llc holds 1.87% or 10,720 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.26% or 248,080 shares in its portfolio. Longer Invs Incorporated has invested 2.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First LP holds 0.51% or 8.19M shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 37.09 million shares. Shine Advisory Services has 3,893 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.28% or 602,095 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,322 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.42M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Limited holds 1.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 66,928 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,750 shares to 269,073 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).