Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Valuation Declined; Murphy Capital Management Holding In Consolidated Edison (ED) Was Increased

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 110,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 263,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 152,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 21,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.17M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 279,627 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 150,880 shares. Levin Strategies LP owns 411,670 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,141 shares. Salem Mngmt Inc invested in 84,330 shares. Cap Management Associates owns 24,970 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has 192,759 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 33,159 shares. Raymond James Advisors stated it has 3.58M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.53% or 47.34 million shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Personal Financial Svcs reported 89,243 shares. Caprock Gru reported 40,042 shares stake. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 0.61% or 33,326 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York (NYSE:BK) by 41,900 shares to 144,860 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,244 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 5,697 shares to 10,895 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Biotech by 2,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,637 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. On Sunday, June 30 Sanchez Robert bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 49 shares. 26 shares valued at $2,243 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. Shares for $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. $2,350 worth of stock was bought by McAvoy John on Saturday, August 31. Shares for $9,730 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock or 1 shares.