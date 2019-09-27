Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $5.30 Million; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $820,000; Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 63,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 37,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 4.69M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 479,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.73M, up from 474,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 8.58M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13,162 shares to 51,345 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,244 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Management has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,168 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 9.18M shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 12,048 shares. First Merchants Corp owns 60,289 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.69% stake. Financial Advisory Ser owns 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,647 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,593 shares. Marco Investment Limited Liability invested in 56,064 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,730 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. 22.32 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Legacy Partners Incorporated has 1.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,330 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,998 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,570 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).