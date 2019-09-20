Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $7.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Hyatt Hotels (H) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Raised Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 755.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 75,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,266 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, up from 9,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $220.35. About 17.45 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 484,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.19M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 182,821 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 05/03/2018 – Hyatt Announces the Global Winner of The Good Taste Series Annual Culinary Challenge; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 154,218 shares to 230,075 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,482 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY).

