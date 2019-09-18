Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $5.30 Million; Stock Value Rose; Jd Capital Management Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 34.50M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 63,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 37,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 3.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Profund Advsr Limited Com has 165,400 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meyer Handelman stated it has 2.06 million shares. 344.44 million were reported by State Street. Jnba Fin Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chemical Financial Bank invested in 18,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ithaka Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 15,197 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Renaissance Inv Group Ltd has 30,985 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 1.10M shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 31,640 shares. 31,414 are owned by Country Club Tru Na.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90M and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Put) by 133,000 shares to 584,380 shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 24,800 shares to 16,860 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,742 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY).