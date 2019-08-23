Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Hershey Foods (HSY) Holding By $1.09 Million; Shorts at Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (SMG) Lowered By 8.15%

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) stake by 84.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 9,525 shares as Hershey Foods Corp (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 20,755 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 11,230 last quarter. Hershey Foods Corp now has $33.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity. Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. had sold 173,336 shares worth $18.86 million.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com has 760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,216 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Fdx owns 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 10,892 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 106,790 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 23,619 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 16,250 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 359,989 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 310,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma has invested 0.14% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc reported 4,370 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc accumulated 0.36% or 9,251 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 1.28M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 40,007 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated reported 9,027 shares. Amer Century holds 1.09 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 112,820 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 15,958 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested 0.13% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank holds 0.02% or 8,156 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 846 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 7,475 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $918,270 was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -11.16% below currents $158.38 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray downgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by UBS. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.