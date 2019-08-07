Cypress Capital Management Has Upped By $488,750 Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (SMIZF) Shorts Down By 97.71%

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had a decrease of 97.71% in short interest. SMIZF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.71% from 17,500 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)’s short sellers to cover SMIZF’s short positions. It closed at $8.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Bb&T Corporation (BBT) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 10,625 shares as Bb&T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 211,041 shares with $9.82M value, up from 200,416 last quarter. Bb&T Corporation now has $36.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 2.30 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.8% or 59,683 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap reported 12,419 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 10,035 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 102,061 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 9,345 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc owns 126,548 shares. 200 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30,355 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 95,414 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited holds 0.01% or 32,819 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 108,945 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. On Thursday, February 28 Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 3,890 shares.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates approximately 370 hotels in 43 countries under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Innside by MeliÃ¡, Sol Hotels & Resorts, and TRYP by Wyndham brand names. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. It also operates Club MeliÃ¡ vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos, golf, and tour operations.

Another recent and important MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Horos Asset Management Annual Letter To Our Co-Investors January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019.