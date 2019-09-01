Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $2.15 Million; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Lifted Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 206.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 675,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 6.84M shares traded or 54.67% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares to 90,982 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,905 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn invested in 0.15% or 12,955 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,486 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 219,051 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Managment Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pettee Inc reported 30,378 shares. 66 are held by Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc. 29,127 were reported by Old West Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Capital Ltd Ca reported 3,369 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.03% or 156,934 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 11,818 shares. Boston & reported 62,642 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,025 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc owns 615,400 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation by 791,478 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $95.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 337,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,963 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 71,921 shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 298,862 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 4,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,624 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. 19,429 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Corecommodity has invested 0.58% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Friess Associates Llc has 728,746 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 65,491 shares. Granahan Management Inc Ma has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Lpl Ltd Company holds 39,440 shares. Northern Trust owns 939,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 56,091 shares.