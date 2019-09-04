Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position as Valuation Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 9,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 613,057 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘TAKING TIME’ ON POT INDUSTRY BEFORE GETTING INVOLVED; 16/04/2018 – 86% OF RUSSIANS UNWILLING TO TAKE PART IN ANY PROTESTS: RBC; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO; 11/05/2018 – VLADISLAV SURKOV MAY LEAVE HIS POST OF PUTIN’S AIDE: RBC; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SAYS U.S. TAX CHANGE ‘VERY HELPFUL’ FOR BANK; 03/04/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.50B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 103,191 shares to 649,348 shares, valued at $173.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 80,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why This Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Royal Bank (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top 2 Reasons RBC (USA) Stock Missed Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This Stock Market Genius Has 3 New Stock Picks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 3 Top Stocks to Claim Growing Income for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.42% or 493,552 shares. First Wilshire has 4,350 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has 50,697 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Pggm Invests reported 561,155 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 42,610 shares or 3.28% of the stock. F&V Mgmt Lc holds 6.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,413 shares. Mu Invs accumulated 53,000 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 77.99 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 914,802 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 518,435 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,323 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Gp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares to 16,095 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 35,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).