Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Position; Cwh Capital Management Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 52.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Cwh Capital Management Inc holds 372,813 shares with $3.72M value, down from 783,593 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $86.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 15.68 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 6,725 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 145,736 shares with $14.75 million value, up from 139,011 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Company now has $357.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 2.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased Invesco Actively Managd Et stake by 22,715 shares to 421,840 valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 47,206 shares and now owns 250,597 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 647,353 were reported by Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 42,829 were accumulated by Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc. Dodge & Cox reported 792,254 shares. 132,074 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Co Inc. Dnb Asset Management As holds 1.69 million shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Investment Advisors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loeb Partners Corporation has 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings accumulated 14,588 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aviance Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,658 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 124,436 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by CFRA given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc stated it has 2.13M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 18,786 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 5,237 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hyman Charles D reported 126,086 shares. Natl Insur Tx accumulated 310,157 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Beutel Goodman And owns 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 645,118 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 3.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Marco Invest Ltd Liability has 3.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 179,024 shares. Nomura Inc reported 71,308 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc has 38,176 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Financial Corp In holds 12,195 shares. The California-based Research Investors has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

