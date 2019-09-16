Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $347,150; Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Position Increased by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 275,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, up from 269,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18 million shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 5,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 63,089 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 57,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 12,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,558 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 107,947 shares. 90,825 are held by Bryn Mawr. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.55% or 1.92M shares. Creative Planning owns 303,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. West Coast Ltd Co owns 7,423 shares. Lederer Associate Counsel Ca has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 472,803 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Street stated it has 114.22 million shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 8,963 shares. Old National Bank In owns 148,033 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern holds 1.4% or 20,271 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0.56% or 333,948 shares in its portfolio.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,525 shares to 363,173 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,095 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 891,460 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,423 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 315,050 shares. 176,801 are held by Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 671,777 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,579 shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.14M shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 580,195 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 50 shares. Delaware-based Brandywine Tru has invested 0.81% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davy Asset Management Limited invested 1.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).