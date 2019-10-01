Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $6.48 Million; Stock Value Declined; Fernwood Investment Management Increased Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $520,416 as Market Valuation Rose

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 566.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 68,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,224 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68M, up from 12,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,310 shares to 2,040 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 142,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,322 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management Ab invested 1.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Payden & Rygel has 486,800 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 7,945 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability invested in 8.20M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Clean Yield Group reported 57,729 shares. Chemical National Bank reported 67,611 shares. Amer Fincl owns 180,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Co owns 700 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co holds 1.01% or 241,057 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 132,000 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 1.10M shares. Albert D Mason holds 10,585 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 242,350 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP stated it has 94,803 shares. Wright Invsts Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,766 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.26% or 32,191 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 1.28M shares or 0.83% of the stock. Novare Management Lc invested in 0.14% or 6,696 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 2.15 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. First Trust LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 524,658 shares. Ulysses Management holds 2.56% or 205,000 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp invested in 0.64% or 14,628 shares. 92,591 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 2,641 shares. Clal Enter Holdg accumulated 146,000 shares. Alberta Investment Management reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).