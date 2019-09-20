Cypress Capital Management Has Raised By $693,750 Its Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Stake; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Sentiment Is 1.8

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 6,250 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 151,986 shares with $16.99M value, up from 145,736 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Company now has $381.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 128 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold equity positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 69.79 million shares, down from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 76 New Position: 52.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. for 102,519 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.19 million shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.16% invested in the company for 36,375 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 664,662 shares.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 213,561 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.11% above currents $119.38 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.