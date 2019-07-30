Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Bristol (BMY) Position By $586,325; Walleye Trading Has Lifted By $517,400 Its Fossil Group (Call) (FOSL) Position

Walleye Trading Llc increased Fossil Group Inc (Call) (FOSL) stake by 76.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 39,800 shares as Fossil Group Inc (Call) (FOSL)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 91,800 shares with $1.26M value, up from 52,000 last quarter. Fossil Group Inc (Call) now has $538.39M valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 105,880 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 10.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 12,475 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 127,345 shares with $6.08M value, up from 114,870 last quarter. Bristol now has $73.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 27,750 shares. Roanoke Asset holds 1.19% or 53,320 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 10,814 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. 25,648 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 189,290 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0.09% or 3,542 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc reported 38,430 shares stake. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co has 72,501 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 31,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 219,703 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 1.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $48,500 activity. The insider Frey Martin bought $48,500.

Among 2 analysts covering Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fossil had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Solaredge Technologies Inc stake by 84,823 shares to 9,377 valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 3,200 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) was reduced too.