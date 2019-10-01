Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Sealed Air New Com (SEE) Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 203,419 shares with $17.11 million value, up from 199,419 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $145.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 2.17M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Sealed Air Corp New Com (SEE) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 30,710 shares as Sealed Air Corp New Com (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $56.51 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Sealed Air Corp New Com now has $6.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 353,838 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s October Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.96% or 142,327 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 282,400 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 2,845 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.37% or 88,500 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 7,330 shares. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 10,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,764 shares. Bb&T Limited Com reported 1.20M shares stake. Adirondack Rech Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,340 shares. Woodley Farra Manion reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 110,108 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 83,165 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 12.79% above currents $82.23 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 4.61% above currents $40.79 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SEE in report on Friday, June 21 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Littelfuse Inc Com (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 2,954 shares to 457,929 valued at $81.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) stake by 5,102 shares and now owns 231,149 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.