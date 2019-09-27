Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $4.32 Million; Old Republic International Decreased Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $32.41 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 7.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 43,716 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 137,000 shares to 285,500 shares, valued at $49.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Services Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 27.69 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.