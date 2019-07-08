Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $678,810 as Stock Value Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Increased Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $64.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 177.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.44 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 119195.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 595,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 158,480 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 1.05% or 579,725 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The New York-based Clearbridge Investments has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,605 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co holds 10,410 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus stated it has 174,378 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.25% or 260,706 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.04% or 23,881 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 128,047 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 54,709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts holds 27.44M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Central Natl Bank Company has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 5,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.97% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 67,079 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $686.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 934,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $3.50 million. Another trade for 280 shares valued at $28,157 was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.