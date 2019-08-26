Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position; Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 8,750 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 269,073 shares with $13.43M value, up from 260,323 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $77.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 244,298 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Inc (LGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 13 reduced and sold stakes in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.18 million shares, down from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.22% above currents $54.02 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advisors, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,126 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 24,337 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Com Ca has invested 2.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usca Ria Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sit Investment Assocs invested in 126,050 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Covington Investment Advsrs has 1.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 41,202 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 8,459 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 10,942 are owned by Bath Savings Tru. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 1.81% or 328,648 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 213,522 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 102,020 shares to 315,533 valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 51,815 shares and now owns 250,830 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.69 million. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. for 279,797 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 21,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 72,175 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 468,883 shares.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 1,507 shares traded. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.