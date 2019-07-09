Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Hershey Foods (HSY) by $1.09 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder American International Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 336,821 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 247 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.44M, down from 161,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $30.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1983.11. About 2.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd reported 3,534 shares stake. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp has invested 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 20,001 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com. First Allied Advisory holds 16,834 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 79,861 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 54,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur has 8,192 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 920,451 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Fruth Invest accumulated 36,330 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 178,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,250 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 394 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Buck Michele, worth $162,285 on Tuesday, January 22.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 17,863 shares to 324,938 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru Com accumulated 2,656 shares. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Financial Grp Incorporated Limited reported 640 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.31% or 1,687 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Llc invested in 210 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mngmt holds 390 shares. First Financial Bank has 790 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Invs has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Millennium Management Lc owns 167,645 shares. 732 were accumulated by Miles Capital Inc. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech owns 3.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 318,620 shares.

