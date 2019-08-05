Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Stake By $679,225; Photronics (PLAB) Sentiment Is 1.01

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 81 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 80 trimmed and sold stock positions in Photronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 61.71 million shares, up from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Photronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 29.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 6,725 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 145,736 shares with $14.75M value, up from 139,011 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Company now has $347.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 8.63M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $590.18 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 15.66 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 483,720 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 567,500 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.85% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company reported 137,101 shares stake. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp has 56,382 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caprock Gru reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Republic Investment owns 2.14 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 0.84% or 1.47M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.91% or 8.30M shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny accumulated 26,561 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker Inc has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Kames Public Ltd Company has 2.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.05% or 338,564 shares. Selway Asset reported 46,329 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Telos Cap holds 1.66% or 52,595 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd invested in 33,610 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 20,503 shares to 176,858 valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 67,390 shares and now owns 9,965 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.