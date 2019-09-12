Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $6.08 Million; Invesco LTD Has Raised Stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Adv (MAV) as Shares Were Volatile

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 110,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 263,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 152,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 4.60 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Adv (MAV) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 46,413 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,756 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 124,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Adv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 40,329 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 148,203 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 99,349 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc has 153,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 32,829 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 40,709 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 25,957 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 176,568 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 5,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 10,000 shares. City Of London Mngmt Limited reported 207,166 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 24,035 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 17,737 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 574,215 shares to 341,446 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 86,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,779 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,311 were accumulated by Knott David M. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,669 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability owns 159,175 shares. Smith Moore And accumulated 39,500 shares. Amer National Bank accumulated 136,998 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.83M shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust invested in 0.41% or 27,577 shares. Alberta Inv Corp invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Amer Invest Svcs has 7.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tompkins Corporation owns 95,479 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 510,778 shares. Graybill Bartz has 79,446 shares. 15,698 were reported by Mitchell Cap Commerce. St Johns Inv Mngmt Com owns 15,761 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).