Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $606,390; Holder Morgan Stanley Has Raised Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 18,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 431,180 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 412,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 239,174 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 2.47M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 14,106 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc stated it has 1.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 8,327 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company accumulated 827 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Brookstone Capital has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Arrow reported 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colony Group Limited accumulated 0.57% or 109,801 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,900 shares. United Financial Advisers reported 752,938 shares stake. 5,443 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Moreover, Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.37% or 30,286 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.79% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson accumulated 0.03% or 26,077 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 35,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,768 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 46,318 shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Oakbrook Llc reported 9,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Smithfield Tru owns 1,943 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers reported 11,793 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 77,118 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Natixis invested in 0% or 3,751 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 15,778 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 28,741 shares to 171,317 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 197,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.