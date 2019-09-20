Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shorts Up By 6.26%

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 94.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 45,467 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 2,685 shares with $488,000 value, down from 48,152 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.25 million shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had an increase of 6.26% in short interest. CPT’s SI was 1.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.26% from 1.08M shares previously. With 441,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s short sellers to cover CPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 239,416 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 27,769 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 2,763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 464,246 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 14,034 shares. 9,341 are held by M&T Natl Bank Corp. Amica Mutual Insur Commerce reported 0.15% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Linscomb Williams reported 5,122 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation invested in 1,890 shares. Sei Com invested in 201,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 1.12% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 155,920 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel has 10,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 36,751 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.02% or 29,388 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Property Trust has $112 highest and $10900 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.57% above currents $110.37 stock price. Camden Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.69 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.34 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Among 4 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is 1.92% above currents $188.13 stock price. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,440 shares to 180,298 valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,250 shares and now owns 151,986 shares. Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) was raised too.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $873.79 million for 15.37 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,393 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 1.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macroview Investment Ltd Llc owns 125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 173,789 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny has invested 1.36% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 1.14% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,890 shares. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Reaves W H And Communications Incorporated owns 1,240 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1,554 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department owns 1,488 shares. 7,201 are held by Ftb. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity. Another trade for 159 shares valued at $28,549 was made by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.