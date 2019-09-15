Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding as Share Price Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 2,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,740 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 12,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.97M for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 2,953 shares to 10,296 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).