Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.40 Million as Stock Rose; Heronetta Management LP Position In Suncor Energy New (SU) Was Upped

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares to 90,982 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Capital Partners Limited owns 99,026 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 558,801 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp reported 4.79% stake. Atria Invests Limited accumulated 158,186 shares. Lyons Wealth, Florida-based fund reported 6,104 shares. Kings Point Capital stated it has 123,038 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Inc Limited owns 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,851 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 548,695 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 141,587 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc accumulated 9.52 million shares. 87,306 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Alaska Permanent Cap has 2,467 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Prns Lp reported 958,838 shares stake.

