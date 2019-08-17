Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $4.30 Million; Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Grimes & Company Has Lowered Stake

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc analyzed 51,815 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares to 285,366 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Longer holds 17,185 shares. Westpac Bk owns 355,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.81% or 2.18M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.61% or 1.22M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 19.43M shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.76% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7.12 million shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 11,976 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 165,707 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.51% or 44,594 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.37M shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. 172,651 are held by Van Eck Associates. Bartlett And Communications reported 89,803 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.3% or 25,874 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 2.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 475,459 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Llc reported 54,843 shares. Kempen Cap Nv has 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 222,149 shares. Fincl Advisory Service stated it has 20,750 shares. Griffin Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 200,142 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark Bankshares & Tru holds 207,656 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% stake. North Mgmt owns 26,839 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 12,064 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 1.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.00 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 80 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 25,364 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company stated it has 6.40M shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20,003 shares to 130,543 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc..