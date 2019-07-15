Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $4.28 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 102,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 417,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,798 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.02 million, down from 255,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,168 shares to 109,081 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.