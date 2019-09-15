Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $9.84 Million; As Snap On (SNA) Valuation Declined, Holder Rr Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $330,000

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 307,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.98 million, down from 309,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 500,238 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87 million for 13.77 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Gp invested in 0% or 2,160 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 1,374 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.04% or 5.16M shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.18% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Ariel Ltd Com has 1.75% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rampart Invest Management Co Limited holds 2,374 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 5,441 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 20,233 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 126,468 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,459 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 10,323 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600,044 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 0.15% or 86,452 shares. 31,252 are owned by Next Fincl Inc. Mawer Invest Limited reported 1.88% stake. Moreover, Insight 2811 Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Klingenstein Fields Co has invested 3.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eidelman Virant reported 4,858 shares stake. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership holds 55,167 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd reported 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1832 Asset Management LP has 3.19M shares. 4,695 were reported by Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,479 shares. 3,745 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Burt Wealth has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sabal Tru Co reported 244,966 shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,572 shares to 66,079 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).