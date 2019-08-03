Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake By $12.74 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted American Airlines Group (AAL) Position By $468,100

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 13.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 15,100 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 129,287 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 114,187 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $13.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 87.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 9,965 shares with $1.89M value, down from 77,355 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harris Assocs Lp holds 1.34% or 3.86M shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp And has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Point Trust Fin Services N A invested in 14,049 shares or 1.39% of the stock. New Jersey-based Palisade Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,083 were reported by B And T Dba Alpha. Pggm Invests holds 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.03M shares. Mcmillion Capital Incorporated owns 46,227 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 158,809 shares stake. Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 719,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 240,477 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. 13,876 are held by Meridian Counsel. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,388 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 3.59 million shares. Lathrop Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 6,946 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Class A stake by 1,644 shares to 7,343 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 10,625 shares and now owns 211,041 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 690,415 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Counsel Limited reported 43,295 shares stake. North Star Investment Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Park Avenue Securities Lc invested in 9,987 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 2,651 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 34,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Incorporated Llp holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 150,670 shares. Knighthead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 918,572 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,979 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Lc holds 0.28% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% or 52,376 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.52 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) stake by 3,400 shares to 3,600 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 532,605 shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc was reduced too.