Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $457,520 as Market Valuation Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Raised Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 180,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.15M, up from 176,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 9.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 174,138 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “The Unspoken Potential of Rosacea Treatments – Investing News Network” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for FMX103 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Papulopustular Rosacea – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Foamix Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Open-Label Safety Study Evaluating FMX103 Topical Minocycline Foam for Treatment up to 1 Year – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Foamix NDA for acne treatment FMX101; shares up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,796 shares to 36,311 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.