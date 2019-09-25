Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $1.50 Million as Share Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined While Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed by $994,704 Its Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34M, down from 74,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 210,887 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 100.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 20,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 10,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 73,282 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 52.66 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J Inc stated it has 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jefferies Gru Llc owns 2,926 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 15,486 shares in its portfolio. Viking Global Lp has 2.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1.37M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc reported 19,642 shares. Blair William Il reported 53,083 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 656,578 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,475 shares. 430 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Com accumulated 45,500 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ipswich Inv Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 950 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,207 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 1,502 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,796 shares to 36,311 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.