Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glaxis Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.83 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 203,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 199,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18M shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill & Associates reported 6,240 shares. Independent Invsts Inc has invested 1.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sageworth Trust invested in 1.12% or 112,892 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0.89% or 149,061 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp owns 6,284 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc reported 30,227 shares. 16,902 are held by Beck Mgmt Lc. Davenport Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 104,623 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 542,759 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 655,048 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Holt Cap Lc Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 18,208 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 0.54% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 54,216 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 2.26% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 265,043 shares. Farmers Tru Communications holds 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 29,875 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 3.78% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 260,106 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,522 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,773 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 3,618 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited reported 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Advisors Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.41% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital owns 19,541 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 3.15% or 401,558 shares. Stephens Invest Gru Llc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,531 shares. Ashford Cap accumulated 887 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,728 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt has invested 5.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Prtn invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).