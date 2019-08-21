Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $341,850; Route One Investment Company LP Raised By $6.25 Million Its Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stake

Route One Investment Company Lp increased Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) stake by 10.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp acquired 1.04 million shares as Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)’s stock declined 1.60%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 10.84 million shares with $74.70M value, up from 9.80 million last quarter. Adecoagro S.A. now has $679.59M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 1,654 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 6,450 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 384,293 shares with $20.75 million value, up from 377,843 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 702,560 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Management La accumulated 40,365 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company reported 5.36 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 343,876 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru Comm invested in 2,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0% or 6,453 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 801,828 shares. 80,929 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 8,705 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 10,000 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability owns 97 shares. Counsel Lc has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Invest has 4.05 million shares. Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 365,500 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

