Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.09 Million Its Hershey Foods (HSY) Holding; MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES (MOBQ) Shorts Raised By 98.09%

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) stake by 84.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 9,525 shares as Hershey Foods Corp (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 20,755 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 11,230 last quarter. Hershey Foods Corp now has $31.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.33. About 487,825 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) had an increase of 98.09% in short interest. MOBQ’s SI was 41,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 98.09% from 20,900 shares previously. With 276,300 avg volume, 0 days are for MOBIQUITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s short sellers to cover MOBQ’s short positions. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0998. About 850 shares traded. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14200 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by UBS.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $44.40 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 6,000 shares worth $918,270.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 915,365 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp owns 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 215,252 shares. Optimum Investment reported 80 shares. 21,049 are held by Portland Glob Ltd. Whittier Trust Co owns 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 1,600 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.13% or 567,497 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm holds 14,207 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.25% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 0.08% or 1,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2,467 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 77,031 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 2,630 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Limited Com has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.