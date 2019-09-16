Cypress Capital Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $3.80 Million; Banc Of California (BANC) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 29.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 31,365 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 75,742 shares with $9.19M value, down from 107,107 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 921,705 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Banc Of California Inc (BANC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 68 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 47 trimmed and sold equity positions in Banc Of California Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 49.40 million shares, up from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Banc Of California Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 54 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 42,356 shares to 72,195 valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 110,531 shares and now owns 263,163 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,423 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. California-based Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Park Oh owns 339,020 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 32,827 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc invested in 0.19% or 16,886 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ghp Invest invested in 39,860 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 47,129 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Co reported 18,870 shares. Lesa Sroufe Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J And Limited Co reported 0.44% stake. Broderick Brian C stated it has 3.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Llc reported 7,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.22% above currents $130.27 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Banc of California Says Defrauded of $36.1M – Orange County Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 124,837 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues