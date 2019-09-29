Cypress Capital Management Cut Coca (KO) Holding; Corecommodity Management Has Raised Total S A (TOT) Stake By $364,375

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Total S A (TOT) stake by 42.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 6,625 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 22,099 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 15,474 last quarter. Total S A now has $135.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 4.42M shares traded or 130.90% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 59.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 16,860 shares with $764,000 value, down from 41,660 last quarter. Coca now has $232.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.32% above currents $54.31 stock price. Coca-Cola had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

