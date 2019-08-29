Cypress Capital Management Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Position By $12.74 Million; Last Week Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Coverage

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 87.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 9,965 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 77,355 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $928.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 188.43’s average target is 20.73% above currents GBX 156.08 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, June 20. Macquarie Research upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Thursday, March 21 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 209 target in Friday, April 26 report. See Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) latest ratings:

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.38% above currents $205.53 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,000 shares to 12,802 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,450 shares and now owns 384,293 shares. Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Apple Stock Remains My Favorite of the FAANGs – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock increased 2.16% or GBX 3.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 156.08. About 17.45 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report