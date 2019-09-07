Cypress Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed by $6.66 Million Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 177.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 16,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 62,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,880 shares. Coho Partners owns 2.88% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.92M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 7,665 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Frontier Inv Management reported 193,940 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 32,929 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State invested in 0.05% or 7,300 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,005 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 11,720 shares stake. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Numerixs Investment Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,616 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares to 9,965 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank holds 24.60 million shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.64M shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 2.14% or 238,006 shares. Parsec Mgmt owns 418,367 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.35% or 88,160 shares. Howard Management has 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 0.59% or 10,754 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Management reported 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charter Tru Company has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd holds 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 217,241 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,301 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Capital Management reported 17,710 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,125 shares. Moreover, Leisure Management has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).