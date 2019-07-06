Cypress Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY); Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake Maintained by Duquesne Family Office Llc

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 114,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares to 176,858 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,533 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

