Cypress Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.34 Million; Shares Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 41,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 74,565 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 32,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 2.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 63,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 37,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 2,889 shares to 40,347 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,967 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55,505 shares to 143,914 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,860 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Series (SPY).