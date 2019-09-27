Cypress Capital Management Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $6.08 Million; As Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Share Price Declined, Strs Ohio Has Cut by $12.35 Million Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 110,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 263,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 152,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 137,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 298,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09 million, down from 435,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 1.58M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36,183 shares to 935,692 shares, valued at $49.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 34,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 134,088 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd reported 2,317 shares stake. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prns has invested 0.33% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 1,464 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,935 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fisher Asset holds 0.1% or 977,985 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 53,791 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.63% or 155,235 shares. Whittier Com owns 2,368 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 20,543 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 50,000 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.97 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 661,720 are held by Payden Rygel. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has 1.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 315,241 shares. Financial Advisory Ser has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gw Henssler Assoc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 177,987 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 403,292 are owned by Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.91% or 290,506 shares in its portfolio. 28,539 were reported by Indiana Tru & Invest Mgmt Company. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com invested in 1.05% or 69,345 shares. 37,942 were reported by Smithfield Trust Com. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.25% or 540,171 shares.