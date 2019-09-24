Cypress Capital Management Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (XNGSF) Shorts Raised By 35.41%

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 82,483 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 259,341 shares with $13.27M value, up from 176,858 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 8.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE

ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) had an increase of 35.41% in short interest. XNGSF’s SI was 2.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35.41% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 8412 days are for ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)’s short sellers to cover XNGSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.35% above currents $139.46 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 158,667 shares. Farmers reported 74,555 shares. Wafra invested in 480,722 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Limited Com has 766,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,672 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Farmers Bancshares invested in 45,261 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Hound holds 7.38% or 1.13M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Founders Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 4.43M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 255,926 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 310,485 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alabama-based Vulcan Value Partners Limited Com has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 24,800 shares to 16,860 valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 62,270 shares and now owns 28,712 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.