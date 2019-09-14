Cypress Capital Management Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; As Yum! Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Lowered by $3.98 Million Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 566.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 68,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,224 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68 million, up from 12,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 66.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 36,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 18,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 54,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.28M shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 88,236 shares to 74,905 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 5,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,045 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard invested in 0.21% or 102.37 million shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Management has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shell Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 114,075 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3,940 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai Mngmt accumulated 0.36% or 146,953 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.45% stake. Fayerweather Charles reported 21,803 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Group owns 180,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 65,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 345,765 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 97,477 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 22,663 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keystone Planning holds 3% or 112,619 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Personal Financial Ser has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ajo LP invested 0.92% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 767 shares. 138,770 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 19,189 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Barclays Pcl owns 541,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Limited Ca holds 4,399 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Davis R M holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 19,420 shares. Burns J W & Company Inc Ny holds 0.73% or 28,357 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) by 29,026 shares to 79,472 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

