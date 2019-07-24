Cypress Capital Management Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Stake; Nuwave Investment Management Holding In Medtronic Plc (MDT) Was Has Raised

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 114,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 13.81 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.20 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 14,193 shares to 66 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Management LP reported 214,147 shares. 25,165 are held by Miller L P. Cidel Asset owns 1.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 215,235 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 524,831 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 205,272 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 12,960 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5.78 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Motco has 516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 8.62M shares. Montecito Retail Bank & Tru has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 1,122 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 21,140 shares. Inc Ca accumulated 9,502 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com has invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers confident with on-time OK of Celgene deal in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Bristol-Myers Squibb In 2019 – Forbes” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares to 9,965 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,888 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company owns 28,894 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com accumulated 800,335 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 870 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 22,156 shares. Piper Jaffray reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 6,605 shares. Drexel Morgan Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,298 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 0.31% or 7,628 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 510,357 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Capital Ltd reported 27,150 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Td Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.