Cypress Capital Management Boosted Carnival (CCL) Stake By $335,800; Hailiang Education Group – American Depositar (HLG) SI Decreased By 3.78%

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 7,300 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 186,495 shares with $8.68 million value, up from 179,195 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $34.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 3.44 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon

Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG) had a decrease of 3.78% in short interest. HLG’s SI was 127,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.78% from 132,300 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG)’s short sellers to cover HLG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 11,353 shares traded. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) has declined 19.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HLG News: 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H Rev $77.3M; 21/03/2018 – Hailiang Education to Host Earnings Conference Call For the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:30 am ET; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Hailiang International Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2018; 23/03/2018 – HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$702.4 MLN VS HK$200.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – If you are fortunate to get a borrow on Hailiang Education $HLG than you can be short your part of the China Hustle. Same underwriter as $LFIN full story at; 10/04/2018 – HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP – HAILIANG GROUP TO INVEST ABOUT $191 MLN TO BUILD “WUHAN HAILIANG EDUCATION PARK” PURSUANT TO AN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ZHEJIANG HAILIANG 002203.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 27.95 PCT Y/Y

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It has a 48.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom.

More notable recent Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hailiang Education Group Inc. to Host Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call at 9:00 am ET on September 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Changes of Independent Auditor – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 203,339 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl accumulated 0.07% or 2.91M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Long Pond Cap Lp reported 555,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 2.79 million shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,538 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 78,677 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,560 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 596,890 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 78,544 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 22,185 shares. 203 were reported by Meeder Asset. Duncker Streett & Comm reported 6,105 shares. Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 2.54% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 17.01% above currents $48.22 stock price. Carnival Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, July 1 to “Hold”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, June 24.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 16, 2019.